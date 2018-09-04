4/09/2018
Hirokazu Koreeda Is Making A Film With Juliette Binoche, Catherine Deneuve, & Ethan Hawke
Hard to believe that two of France's most iconic actresses, Juliette Binoche and Catherine Deneuve, have never worked together before. It's true, though, and thankfully for us that is about to change. Even better, we have gifted Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda to thank for making it happen.
Speaking with Allocine, Binoche revealed Koreeda was making a film for her, Deneuve, and Ethan Hawke. He was inspired after seeing Binoche in 2014's Clouds of Sils Maria...
“Hirokazu Kore-eda saw ‘Sils Maria’ that was presented two years ago and it inspired him to write a script for Catherine Deneuve, Ethan Hawke, and myself,” said Binoche. “Catherine must play an actress and I will be her screenwriting daughter.”
Check the timing on this, though. Sils Maria was at Cannes in 2014 and released wide that same year and into 2015. So if this was two years ago that it was presented then this project may have been developing for a while. In the meantime Koreeda has kept busy with his excellent drama After the Storm, and the upcoming courtroom thriller The Third Murder. As for plot details on this Binoche/Deneuve project, we don't have anything other than what Binoche mentioned. Do we really need anything more, though? I certainly don't. Count me in for it whatever the plot may be.