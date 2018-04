Hirokazu Koreeda Is Making A Film With Juliette Binoche, Catherine Deneuve, & Ethan Hawke

Hard to believe that two of France's most iconic actresses, Juliette Binoche and Catherine Deneuve, have never worked together before. It's true, though, and thankfully for us that is about to change. Even better, we have gifted Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda to thank for making it happen.Speaking with Allocine , Binoche revealed Koreeda was making a film for her, Deneuve, and Ethan Hawke. He was inspired after seeing Binoche in 2014's...Check the timing on this, though.was at Cannes in 2014 and released wide that same year and into 2015. So if this was two years ago that it was presented then this project may have been developing for a while. In the meantime Koreeda has kept busy with his excellent drama, and the upcoming courtroom thriller. As for plot details on this Binoche/Deneuve project, we don't have anything other than what Binoche mentioned. Do we really need anything more, though? I certainly don't. Count me in for it whatever the plot may be.