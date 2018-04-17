'Hereditary' Trailer: A Child Forms A Demonic Connection In A24's Indie Horror

Isthe next great indie horror? A24 certainly think so, and quickly snapped up the rights after it made a splash at Sundance earlier this year. The art house distributor has shown a skilled hand at finding just the right movie at the right price and releasing them at the right time, just as they did a few years ago whenbecame a sensation. If you're looking for big scares to go along with your blockbusters this summer, the new trailer for Hereditary needs to be seen.The chilling clip focuses heavily on the child at the center of the film, the creepy Charlie played by newcomer Milly Shapiro. He's drawn some kind of connection to an evil spirit terrorizing the family in the wake of the matriarch's death. Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Gabriel Byrne, and Ann Dowd also star in the film about family secrets that come with a terrible price. Here's the synopsis:Written and directed by Ari Aster,opens June 8th.