4/11/2018
'Hearts Beat Loud' Trailer: Nick Offerman And Kiersey Clemons Are Internet Sensations
Through two movies director Brett Haley has explored the lives of people whose best years are behind them, and now face an uncertain future. I'll See You In My Dreams and last year's vastly underrated The Hero (both movies are terrific) may look like they appeal only to a certain older demographic but the are so light, funny, and insightful anybody can fall in love with them. I certainly did. The same kind of praise was heaped on Haley's latest film and third to hit Sundance, the Nick Offerman dramedy Hearts Beat Loud, which has now released its first trailer.
Offerman stars as a single dad and struggling record store owner who takes joy in playing music with his daughter (Kiersey Clemons), only to fear what his life will be like once she leaves for college. When one of their jam sessions becomes an internet sensation, it opens up a new world for them both. The film co-stars Blythe Danner, who has now appeared in all of Haley's movies, plus Toni Collette, Sasha Lane, and Ted Danson. Here's the synopsis:
In the hip Brooklyn neighborhood of Red Hook, single dad and record store owner Frank (Nick Offerman) is preparing to send his hard-working daughter Sam (Kiersey Clemons) off to college, while being forced to close his vintage shop. Hoping to stay connected through their shared musical passions, Frank urges Sam to turn their weekly “jam sesh” into a father-daughter live act. After their first song becomes an Internet breakout, the two embark on a journey of love, growing up and musical discovery.
Hearts Beat Loud opens June 8th, and I can't wait.