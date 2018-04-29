4/29/2018
Guillermo Del Toro Returns To Co-Write & Produce 'Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark'
The last time we heard anything of consequence regarding an adaptation of Alvin Schwartz's teen horror novels Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, it was when Guillermo Del Toro pulled out of directing. That was disappointing to see the Oscar-winning The Shape of Water director go, but it was tempered by Andre Ovredal (Trollhunter, The Autopsy of Jane Doe) replacing him. Solid move, for sure. But now there's more good news, as Del Toro is back on board in a different capacity as the project takes a big step forward.
Variety reports Del Toro will co-write and produce Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, joining the writing team of Daniel and Kevin Hageman. I'm curious to see how Del Toro and Oredal will look to emulate those bone-chilling illustrations by Stephen Gammell that surely had kids keeping the night light on at bedtime. The story “follows a group of young teens who must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their small town.”
Shooting begins this summer.