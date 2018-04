Guillermo Del Toro Returns To Co-Write & Produce 'Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark'

The last time we heard anything of consequence regarding an adaptation of Alvin Schwartz's teen horror novels, it was when Guillermo Del Toro pulled out of directing. That was disappointing to see the Oscar-winningdirector go, but it was tempered by Andre Ovredal () replacing him. Solid move, for sure. But now there's more good news, as Del Toro is back on board in a different capacity as the project takes a big step forward. Variety reports Del Toro will co-write and produce, joining the writing team of Daniel and Kevin Hageman. I'm curious to see how Del Toro and Oredal will look to emulate those bone-chilling illustrations by Stephen Gammell that surely had kids keeping the night light on at bedtime. The story “follows a group of young teens who must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their small town.”Shooting begins this summer.