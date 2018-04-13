4/13/2018
Giveaway: Win ROE Passes 'Beirut' Starring Jon Hamm And Rosamund Pike
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to win a pair of Run Of Engagement (ROE) passes for Beirut, starring Jon Hamm and Rosamund Pike. The film was written by Tony Gilroy and directed by Brad Anderson.
SYNOPSIS: Caught in the crossfires of civil war, CIA operatives (Rosamund Pike, Dean Norris) must send a former U.S. diplomat (Jon Hamm) to Beirut to negotiate for the life of a friend he left behind.
The passes are valid Monday-Thursday at Landmark Theatres’ Atlantic Plumbing and E Street Cinema locations beginning on April 16th. The first 10 readers to email me at punchdrunktrav@gmail.com with their name and mailing address will win. Please put "Beirut ROE" in the subject line.
Beirut is in theaters now!