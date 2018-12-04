4/12/2018
Giveaway: Win Free Passes To Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War'!
I promised we'd look out for you, and so here it is! We're giving away free Fandango passes to the biggest movie of the year, Avengers: Infinity War! We just recently reported how the film's pre-orders are beating the last seven Marvel movies combined, including Black Panther, so these are going to be hot.
SYNOPSIS: As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment – the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain.
You know the drill. To enter, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will receive a pair of Fandango movie vouchers, up to a $21 value each and good at any theater available on Fandango.com or the Fandango app. That's right, this contest isn't limited just to DMV residents. Further instructions will be included on the vouchers themselves. Winners will be selected on April 17th and notified by email!
So enter now! Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27th!
