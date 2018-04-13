4/13/2018
Ghost Rider Actor Gabriel Luna Is The New 'Terminator' In James Cameron's Sequel
The name Gabriel Luna was thrust into the minds of fanboys last year when he was the first guy to play Ghost Rider in the MCU, joining the cast of Marvel's Agents of SHIELD. And frankly, he was pretty kickass in the role, enough that it'd be great to see him in something bigger. Well, he's definitely joining something bigger, by playing the new Terminator in James Cameron and Tim Miller's Terminator sequel.
That's right, Luna is set to play the killer robot from the future in the untitled film. He'll join original Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Diego Boneta, Mackenzie Davis, and Natalia Reyes. Cameron has regained the rights and will act as producer while Miller, who previously helmed Deadpool, will direct. The film is seen as a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day and will ignore everything that came after.
Terminator opens November 22nd 2019. [Deadline]