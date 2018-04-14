'Fonzo': Tom Hardy Reveals His Wild Transformation Into Al Capone

♠️🎥🔥🇺🇸🇬🇧🌅🌅🌅🌠🌠🌠😇😇😇 Apr 11, 2018 at 8:37pm PDT A post shared by Tom Hardy (@tomhardy) on

Tom Hardy's Instagram page continues to reap unexpected rewards. If you follow him you've already seen some awesome images from the set of, and he isn't against using the site to debunk rumors. Currently he's shooting Josh Trank's Al Capone film, and naturally he's sharing an upclose look at the radical transformation to become the infamous gangster.isn't your typical Capone movie. Penned and directed by Trank, it takes a look at the mobster after a decade in prison. Although he's only 47 years old at this point, dementia has already begun to rot Capone's brain, forcing him to relive his violent past.These images are pretty wild, but my favorite is the gangsta rap photo featuring Hardy and former Company Flow frontman and one half of Run the Jewels, El-P. Okay, the one where he's channeling his "inner Stephen Segal" is pretty funny, too. I'm pretty sure he means's Steven Seagal.also stars Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan, Jack Lowden, and Kathrine Narducci.