First 'The Predator' Plot Details Tease Genetically Upgraded Predators

While nomovie will ever be as good as the original without Arnold Schwarzenegger shouting "Get toooo da choppa!!!", Shane Black'scould be the best sequel the franchise has ever had. 20th Century Fox's presentation at CinemaCon unveiled a brand new synopsis that is absolutely insane and has me more hyped for this movie than ever. Bring. It. On.Genetically upgraded Predators!? Woooot! Presumably the "young boy" in the synopsis is Room star Jacob Tremblay, who is joined in the cast by Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, and Yvonne Strahovski.opens September 14th. Can we get a trailer, please?