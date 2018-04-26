4/26/2018
First 'The Predator' Plot Details Tease Genetically Upgraded Predators
While no Predator movie will ever be as good as the original without Arnold Schwarzenegger shouting "Get toooo da choppa!!!", Shane Black's The Predator could be the best sequel the franchise has ever had. 20th Century Fox's presentation at CinemaCon unveiled a brand new synopsis that is absolutely insane and has me more hyped for this movie than ever. Bring. It. On.
From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.
Genetically upgraded Predators!? Woooot! Presumably the "young boy" in the synopsis is Room star Jacob Tremblay, who is joined in the cast by Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, and Yvonne Strahovski.
The Predator opens September 14th. Can we get a trailer, please?