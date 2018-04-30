First Look At Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman' With John David Washington And Adam Driver

Spike Lee seems to have gotten his groove back. After getting solid reviews forand adapting his breakthrough filmfor the small screen, he's due to hit up Cannes with, which has a ton of buzz.Focus Features is getting out in front of the film's debut with the first official image, featuring stars John David Washington and Adam Driver. Washington, yes that's Denzel's kid, plays real-life cop Ron Stallworth, the first African-American officer in the Colorado Springs force. Stallworth went undercover in the KKK to root out a conspiracy to take over the city. Driver plays Stallworth's partner, Flip Zimmerman.director Jordan Peele is on board as a producer and with the racially charged material you know Focus will be playing up that connection. Hopefully this means we'll be getting a trailer soon.