First Look At Cary Fukunaga's 'Maniac' With Jonah Hill And Emma Stone

Where's Cary Fukunaga been lately? He's been keeping a fairly low profile since jetting HBO'sand releasing the underrated (and Oscar shunned). He's been working as a writer and exec-producer on TNT'sas a director the only thing we've had to look forward to was, his star-studded black comedy series coming to Netflix.While much of the plot remains under wraps Netflix has finally provided images of the series, and it looks like quite a trip. Sally Field, Jonah Hill, Emma Stone, and Justin Theroux head a terrific cast that also includes Julia Garner, Jemima Kirke, and Sonoya Mizuno. The series follows a man who "who lives a fantasy life in his dreams, but in reality, is locked up at an institution" taking part in a psychedelic pharmaceutical trial.No release date but hopefully these images mean that will change soon, and perhaps we'll get a trailer.