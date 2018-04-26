First 'John Wick: Chapter 3' Plot Details Put Keanu Reeves On The Run

Keanu Reeves won't be the hunter in next summer's, he'll be the hunted. Lionsgate revealed at CinemaCon the first plot synopsis for the anticipated sequel, and it finds the world's best killer on the run with a bounty on his head.“John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons… he’s being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s “Excommunicado” – membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.”Chad Stahelski, who co-directed the firstfilm with David Leitch but flew solo on the sequel, is back behind the camera. Reeves will obviously return and presumably so will Ian McShane and other key members of the cast.opens May 17th 2019.