Finally! Terry Gilliam's 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' Has A Trailer!

The first trailer for Terry Gilliam's long-troubled but finally-completedarrives at an awkward time. I think its release was probably timed to coincide with the first information we're receiving about Cannes, which is when the film was expected to premiere. However, the film is currently tied up in litigation and doesn't look to be debuting any time soon. Oh well. At least we're finally seeing footage of it, right?After literally decades of trying, Gilliam managed to complete the film with stars Jonathan Pryce and Adam Driver, along with Stellan Skarsgard, Olga Kurylenko, and Oscar Jaenada. Driver's role as an exec sent back in time and mistaken for Don Quixote's sidekick Sancho Panza has had Johnny Depp, Jack O'Connell, and Ewan McGregor cast previously. None of them are involved with the film in any capacity now.This looks gorgeous and surreal like most of Gilliam's movies do, but it also looks like the kind of film that will go mostly ignored by the public at large...also like most of Gilliam's movies. I think getting it done and released is the accomplishment here, not box office or even good critical reviews. Sad that the bar is so low but that's what happens when a movie takes 30 years.Watch the trailer below followed by the unnecessarily long synopsis.SYNOPSIS: