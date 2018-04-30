Final 'Book Club' Trailer Looks Like The Perfect Mother's Day Movie

They might not be the Avengers, but the ladies ofhave a mission of their own: to bring some romantic sizzle back into their boring lives. Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Jane Fonda, and Mary Steenburgen star in the comedy about a group of ladies who have their lives rocked when one introduces them to E.L. James'Fonda's character looks to be the Blanche Devereaux of this group, encouraging her friends to zip up those book jackets and unzip something else entirely. The comedy co-stars Andy Garcia, Craig T. Nelson, Richard Dreyfuss, and Don Johnson as the men in their lives, along with Alicia Silverstone, Katie Aselton, Ed Begley Jr., Wallace Shawn, and more.Directed by Bill Holderman,opens May 18th, shortly after Mother's Day. I'm sure the timing is a coincidence.