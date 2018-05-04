'Everybody Knows' Trailer: Asghar Farhadi's Latest To Open This Year's Cannes





Dans les salles françaises le 9 mai.



⬇ENG⬇ Découvrez la bande-annonce d'Everybody Knows d'Asghar Farhadi, avec Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem et Ricardo Darín. Le film sera projeté en ouverture de la 71e édition du Festival de Cannes et présenté en Compétition ! #Cannes2018 Dans les salles françaises le 9 mai.⬇ENG⬇

Don't worry, fans of Iranian director Asghar Farhadi. His latest film,, may not have a distributor right now but it will very soon. The director behind some of the best dramas in recent years such as, and(Remember his Oscars protest of Donald Trump's Muslim ban from a couple of years ago? Classy as shit.) is the kind of filmmaker distributors want to be in business with because his movies always attract attention at awards season.The first trailer forhas arrived, and with Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz leading it this looks like his most accessible film yet. The story follows a Spanish woman from Buenos Aires who returns to her hometown near Madrid with her husband and kids, only for the trip to be upset with unexpected events and revealed secrets. Family turmoil and emotionally traumatic events? Sounds like Farhadi right in his wheelhouse.The film will open this year's Cannes Film Festival, and you can bet that's when the bidding war will begin, so stay tuned.