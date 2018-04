Elizabeth Olsen Doesn't Really Want A Scarlet Witch Movie

For years the cast of Marvel's Avengers movies have been asked about solo movies featuring their character. Doesn't matter who it is, the subject comes up at least once. Even Don Cheadle has talked about a War Machine movie and he's barely around. Sure enough, the actors are always into the idea if Marvel wants to push forward, but there's one Avengers castmember who feels otherwise.Speaking on a recent episode of Danny Pellegrino's podcast , Elizabeth Olsen doesn't sound as if she has any interest in a Scarlet Witch movie, which is definitely a break from the norm.I'd pay to see a Scarlet Witch/Vision domestic drama series no matter what the subscription fee was.Scarlet Witch hasn't had a ton to do since she made her full appearance in, but if Marvel ever does get their hands on the X-Men again all bets are off. Because then they could explore her mutant heritage, relationship with Magneto, etc., and that would make for a heck of a movie. As of right now, though, they're right to not even be considering such a thing.We'll see Scarlet Witch do some magic-type stuff inon April 27th.