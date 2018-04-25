4/25/2018
Eeyore, Tigger, And Piglet Get Some Sun In New Look At 'Christopher Robin'
Winnie the Pooh fans have it good right now, what with Goodbye Christopher Robin in theaters just a few months ago, and the upcoming Christopher Robin movie on the way. The movies shouldn't be confused with one another despite the titles, as they take a very different approach to A.A. Milne's classic characters. The latter dropped a brief teaser last month that gave us a look at the live-action bear, but a new image courtesy of EW reveals a few of his pals.
Eeyore (Brad Garrett), Piglet (Nick Mohammed), and Tigger (Chris O'Dowd) are getting some sun in this first look at Pooh's best friends from the Hundred Acre Wood. The film stars Ewan McGregor as a grown up Christopher Robin who has gained a family but also lost all sense of imagination. As complications pile up, that's when Pooh and his pals re-enter Christopher's life. Apparently there's nothing that can solve life's problems quite like a day at the beach.
Directed by Marc Forster with Hayley Atwell, Mark Gatiss, Jim Cummings, Toby Jones, Peter Capaldi, and Sophie Okenedo co-starring, Christopher Robin opens August 3rd.