Dwayne Johnson Tags In John Cena To Star In 'The Janson Directive'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena have had their share of beefs, which inevitably spilled over into the WWE ring and all the way to WrestleMania. But they've long since squashed all of that, and unlike Johnson's feud with Vin Diesel they will definitely work together again. Johnson had been set to star in an adaptation of Robert Ludlum's, but due to his busy schedule that role is now going to Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect himself.Cena is in talks to lead the adaptation of the espionage novel by Ludlum, the author behind the Jason Bourne books. Johnson stays on board as a producer, giving his good friend a lift like he was setting him up for a "Rock Bottom", only less painful I hope. The story, penned by James Vanderbilt and Akiva Goldsman. Here's the synopsis:This is a pretty big deal to have Johnson giving Cena such a major role, his first franchise to call his own since, which he ditched after one movie. Cena has been killing it lately in everything fromtoto, and he's earned this. I may not like his jorts-wearing character on WWE TV, but he works his ass off to improve at everything he does. One of these days we'll get the Johnson/Cena teamup movie we're all dying to see (Or at least I'M dying to see it!) but for now this is a good start. [ Variety