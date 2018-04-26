'Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far On Foot' Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix Gives Another Masterful Performance

If you want to get an idea of Joaquin Phoenix's versatility, just look at the two movies he's done this year. In theaters right now you can see him as a tortured, ravenous vigilante in Lynne Ramsay's. Also premiering a few months ago and due to be released soon is Gus Van Sant's, in which he transforms into a quadriplegic trying to find a new lease on life.Phoenix shines in the adaptation of John Callahan's memoir about his struggle to overcome alcoholism after a car accident leaves him a quadriplegic. To help give his life greater purpose, John turns his wry sense of humor into a career as a cartoonist. Alongside Phoenix is Jonah Hill giving another awards-worthy supporting performance, and surprising turns by Jack Black and Rooney Mara.This is Van Sant returning to the mainstream for the first time sinceand I think it's where he's most comfortable and effective. My only gripe is that he just has so much he wants to say about Callahan that he he tries to cram it all in, but that doesn't prevent it from having a deep emotional impact.hits Amazon on July 13th.