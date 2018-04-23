4/23/2018
Don't Expect Any Marvel Phase 4 Reveals Until Next Year
Unless you've been living on Attilan the last few days you know Avengers: Infinity War is buzzing around the corner. While we've already heard a lot, perhaps too much, about the film already, there has also been an eye set towards the future. The film marks the end of Phase 3 of the MCU, but also the end of a decade-long era. That has people speculating about what Phase 4 could bring, not just for the future of Spider-Man, but for the entire Marvel Universe. Just don't expect to learn anything about it any time soon.
Kevin Feige confirmed to ThePlaylist and Den of Geek what we had heard earlier about Marvel's skipping Hall H at Comic-Con this summer, where most of us expected the news to drop, and revealed no new info would be revealed until next year after Avengers 4...
“Ideally, I think that’s what we’d like to do. We did a big event a couple of years ago where we announced like ten movies between 2014 and 2019 and we haven’t delivered all of those yet and we haven’t delivered the promise when we made that really big deal of announcing all those movies. And so now to make a big deal of ‘even more movies, before the movies that we already announced!’ doesn’t seem like the right thing to do.”
He continued...
"We won't do anything until after this time next year," Feige said. "After that, I think we'll announce where we're going. But we did a very big announcement in 2014 where we announced a lot of movies, and we added a few movies to it after that announcement. But it really felt important that we deliver on that before we do a big showcase of whatever is to come."
In other words, start setting up your tents for Comic-Con 2019 right now, folks. And those of you who bought Saturday tickets for this year thinking Marvel would be there...well, Comic-Con tickets fetch a pretty price on Ebay.
So while there won't be any announcements for the next year (It's okay, rumors will fill the gap.), we already have a pretty good idea what to expect in Phase 4. Sequels to Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Black Panther, and maybe Doctor Strange. Another film you might be able to add to the list? The Eternals, as Feige confirmed to TheWrap the recent whispers that a movie is in the discussion phase...
“‘Eternals’ is one of many many many things that we are actively beginning to have creative discussions about to see if we believe in them enough to put them on a slate."
Doesn't sound like it would be ready in time for Phase 4, but we won't know for sure until next year, anyway. Let's see if Marvel sticks to this plan.
To tide you over for a bit, here's one more clip from Infinity War in which Bruce Banner meets T'Challa for the first time and makes a clown of himself, all because of Rhodey. Curse you War Machine!!