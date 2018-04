Don't Expect Any Marvel Phase 4 Reveals Until Next Year

Unless you've been living on Attilan the last few days you knowis buzzing around the corner. While we've already heard a lot, perhaps too much, about the film already, there has also been an eye set towards the future. The film marks the end of Phase 3 of the MCU, but also the end of a decade-long era. That has people speculating about what Phase 4 could bring, not just for the future of Spider-Man, but for the entire Marvel Universe. Just don't expect to learn anything about it any time soon.Kevin Feige confirmed to ThePlaylist and Den of Geek what we had heard earlier about Marvel's skipping Hall H at Comic-Con this summer , where most of us expected the news to drop, and revealed no new info would be revealed until next year after..He continued...Feige said.In other words, start setting up your tents for Comic-Con 2019 right now, folks. And those of you who bought Saturday tickets for this year thinking Marvel would be there...well, Comic-Con tickets fetch a pretty price on Ebay.So while there won't be any announcements for the next year (It's okay, rumors will fill the gap.), we already have a pretty good idea what to expect in Phase 4. Sequels to, and maybe. Another film you might be able to add to the list? The, as Feige confirmed to TheWrap the recent whispers that a movie is in the discussion phase ...Doesn't sound like it would be ready in time for Phase 4, but we won't know for sure until next year, anyway. Let's see if Marvel sticks to this plan.To tide you over for a bit, here's one more clip fromin which Bruce Banner meets T'Challa for the first time and makes a clown of himself, all because of Rhodey. Curse you War Machine!!