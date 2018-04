Domhnall Gleeson Turns Up The Heat In Mob Film 'The Kitchen'

Fresh off the herculean feat of turninginto a $300M (!!!) smash hit, Domhnall Gleeson is about to turn up the heat. Theactor is in talks to join mob film, an adaptation of the graphic novel that will star Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss.The directorial debut ofwriter Andrea Berloff is based on the Vertigo Comics series about a trio of mob wives who take over their husbands' corrupt business when they are sent to jail. The ladies prove themselves to be just as brutal and ruthless as their husbands ever were. Also in the cast are Margo Martindale, Brian d'Arcy James, and Bill Camp. Gleeson will play Gabriel O'Malley, an intense Vietnam vet and former mob hitman who leaves town to avoid being arrested but returns later to settle old scores.Gleeson will be seen next in this summer's, a reunion withdirector Lenny Abrahamson. The Kitchen opens September 20th 2019. [ THR