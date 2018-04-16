4/16/2018
'Dear White People' Season 2 Arrives In May, New Teaser Breaks It Down
Salty grits, cultural appropriation, and cocoa butter, it doesn't get more controversial than that for us black people. Obviously I'm kidding, but Justin Simien's Dear White People, both the movie and the first season of Netflix's series, know that issues of all sizes are important to African-Americans, and carry with them considerable cultural weights. And now we see that shying away from controversial topics still isn't in the playbook in the new trailer for season two, which is arriving sooner than expected.
Dear White People Vol. 2 (Can everything not use Vol. now?) hits Netflix on May 4th, bringing more racially-charged hilarity. Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson are back to star. Here's the season synopsis followed by the new trailer:
Set against the backdrop of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface, Dear White People is a send-up of the now post “post-racial” America that weaves together a universal story of finding one’s own identity and forging a wholly unique path. The satirical series — based on the acclaimed 2014 film by the same name – continues to follow a group of Winchester University students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and activism in the millennial age. Through an absurdist lens, Dear White People utilizes biting irony, self-deprecation and sometimes brutal honesty to hold up a mirror to the issues plaguing society today, all the while leading with laughter.