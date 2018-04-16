'Dear White People' Season 2 Arrives In May, New Teaser Breaks It Down

Salty grits, cultural appropriation, and cocoa butter, it doesn't get more controversial than that for us black people. Obviously I'm kidding, but Justin Simien's Dear White People, both the movie and the first season of Netflix's series, know that issues of all sizes are important to African-Americans, and carry with them considerable cultural weights. And now we see that shying away from controversial topics still isn't in the playbook in the new trailer for season two, which is arriving sooner than expected.Dear White People Vol. 2 (Can everything not use Vol. now?) hits Netflix on May 4th, bringing more racially-charged hilarity. Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson are back to star. Here's the season synopsis followed by the new trailer: