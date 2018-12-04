'Deadpool 2' Director David Leitch Confirmed For 'Fast & Furious' Spinoff

The current talk surrounding the Fast & Furious spinoff with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham hasn't been great. Not that we know anything about the movie itself, but we do know Johnson's recent comments made towards franchise kingpin Vin Diesel, and how it's unlikely they'll be making any movies together soon. That means the Hobbs/Shaw spinoff flick is where Johnson will be calling home in the F&F universe, and now he's got a red-hot director joining him.
Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and John Wick director David Leitch has been confirmed to direct the spinoff, and that list of credits alone should be enough to get you amped. Look at everything he's done previously and just imagine it with Johnson and Statham instead. If Johnson was looking for a way to overshadow what Diesel is doing over in the "core" F&F movies, Leitch is the guy to help him do it. He was rumored for the gig a couple of months ago and it looks like the ink is dry on a deal.
The Hobbs/Shaw spinoff opens July 26th 2019.
Please welcome David Leitch as the director of the Fast & Furious Hobbs and Shaw spinoff. pic.twitter.com/RnpN0RMko9— Fast & Furious (@FastFurious) April 12, 2018