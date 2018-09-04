4/09/2018
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Super Troopers 2'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Broken Lizard's Super Troopers 2!
SYNOPSIS: Everyone's favorite law enforcement team is back by popular demand with the long anticipated follow up to the cult comedy classic…SUPER TROOPERS. When an international border dispute arises between the U.S. and Canada, the Super Troopers- Mac, Thorny, Foster, Rabbit and Farva, are called in to set up a new Highway Patrol station in the disputed area. Unconventional police work follows, and the result is…SUPER TROOPERS 2.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, April 17th at 7:30pm at AMC Mazza. If you'd like to enter to win, simply complete the required steps in the contest form below. Winners will be selected on Friday, April 13th and notified by email. Good luck!
Super Troopers 2 opens April 20th.
a Rafflecopter giveaway