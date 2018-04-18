4/18/2018
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Tully' Starring Charlize Theron
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Tully, starring Charlize Theron in a reunion with Young Adult writer Diablo Cody and director Jason Reitman.
SYNOPSIS: Marlo (Charlize Theron) , a mother of three including a newborn baby, is gifted a night nanny by her brother (Mark Duplass). Hesitant to the extravagance at first, Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully (Mackenzie Davis).
The screening takes place on Wednesday, April 25th at 7:30pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. To enter, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Saturday, April 21st and contacted by email. Good luck!
Tully opens in theaters on May 4th.
