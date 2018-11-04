4/11/2018
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Early Screening Of 'The Rider'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Indie Spirit Award nominee The Rider, which RogerEbert.com calls “One of the most astonishing achievements of recent cinema.” The film is directed by Chloe Zhao (Songs My Brothers Taught Me) and stars Brady Jandreau, Tim Jandreau, Lilly Jandreau, Lane Scott, and Cat Clifford.
SYNOPSIS: After a tragic riding accident, young cowboy Brady (Brady Jandreau), once a rising star of the rodeo circuit, is warned that his competition days are over. Back home, Brady finds himself wondering what he has to live for when he can no longer do what gives him a sense of purpose: to ride and compete. In an attempt to regain control of his fate, Brady undertakes a search for new identity and tries to redefine his idea of what it means to be a man in the heartland of America.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, April 17th at 7:00pm at Landmark E Street. If you'd like to enter to win, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Saturday, April 14th and contacted by email. Good luck!
The Rider opens in DC on April 20th.
