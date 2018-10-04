4/10/2018
DC Readers: Attend Tonight's Free Screening Of Blumhouse's 'Truth Or Dare'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend tonight's free screening of Truth Or Dare, the latest horror from Blumhouse, the studio behind Get Out, The Purge, and more!
SYNOPSIS: Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) and Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) lead the cast of Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare, a supernatural thriller from Blumhouse Productions (Happy Death Day, Get Out, Split). A harmless game of “Truth or Dare” among friends turns deadly when someone—or something—begins to punish those who tell a lie—or refuse the dare.
The screening takes place TONIGHT at 7:30pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. And since this is so last second, the only thing you need to do if interested in attending is to send an email request to dcuniscrgs@yahoo.com. You will then be sent a pass good for you plus one guest. Please remember that all screenings are first come first served and once these passes are gone they are gone!
Enjoy the show! Seeya tonight!
Blumhouse's Truth Or Dare opens April 13th.