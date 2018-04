DC Readers: Attend Tonight's Free Screening Of Blumhouse's 'Truth Or Dare'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend tonight's free screening of, the latest horror from Blumhouse, the studio behind, and more!SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place TONIGHT at 7:30pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. And since this is so last second, the only thing you need to do if interested in attending is to send an email request to dcuniscrgs@yahoo.com . You will then be sent a pass good for you plus one guest. Please remember that all screenings are first come first served and once these passes are gone they are gone!Enjoy the show! Seeya tonight!opens April 13th.