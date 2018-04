David Leitch To Direct 'The Division' With Jessica Chastain And Jake Gyllenhaal

David Leitch is the most sought after director in Hollywood. After co-directinghe set off on his own with, and hasright around the corner. His name has been rumored for a number of big projects but recently agreed to direct thespinoff with Dwayne Johnson. Now he's signed up for another big film, the video game adaptation, which already has two huge stars attached.It's been a couple of years since Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal signed up to star in, based on the popular first-person shooter game series. At the time it was Stephen Gaghan ) on board to direct, and at the time I argued it was a terrible choice for UbiSoft after they went with an indie filmmaker for. Leitch makes a lot more sense because he has the blockbuster style and knows how to shoot an action scene like a champ.is a military shooter game/RPG set in a dystopian New York City in the aftermath of a lethal smallpox outbreak transmitted through paper money. In the months that follow the city has descended into chaos, and a special task force known as The Division is sent in to help restore order.The plan is for Leitch to begin shooting in early 2019. [ Variety