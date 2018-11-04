Critics Named 10 Best Romantic Films of All Time

Rotten Tomatoes named the best romantic films of all time. To draw up the rating, experts compared the number of positive reviews which formed a percentage of “freshness” for each movie. The first place went to ‘Before Sunrise,’ and the second spot was taken by ‘Singin’ in the Rain.’ The bronze went to ‘The Philadelphia Story.’ Here are Top-10 best romantic movies according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Before Sunrise

Jesse, a young American man, meets Celine, a pretty girl from France, on a train. They both seem like pleasant companions to each other, and Jesse persuades Celine to disembark with him in Vienna to spend an evening and a night together, since the next morning he has to fly home to the States. Singin’ in the rain

The basis of this legendary film is a dozen old songs written for various Broadway shows. Don Lockwood, a popular silent movie star, recalls his path to fame. But suddenly happiness leaves him once the era of sound cinema comes. He begins to explore new horizons. The Philadelphia Story

The cold beauty Mrs. Tracy is divorced and preparing to marry George, the manager of her father's oil company. You’d think that there are no doubts left in her head, but suddenly, her ex-husband, Dexter, unexpectedly appears on the eve of the celebration, accompanied by two journalists, a pretty young man named Connor and Miss Imbrie, who will cover this high-society event. The African Queen

1914, East Africa. Captain Charlie Allnut takes his steamer to the village, where the Christian mission of the Reverend Samuel and his unmarried sister Rosa is located. Among the wild African jungles, both are acting as if they’re still in good The African Queenold England. But the war is finally coming to Africa. A Room with a View

The year 1907. Lucy, a young, well-bred English lady, travels around Italy accompanied by Aunt Charlotte, whose upbringing is impeccable. They stop at a pensione in Florence where Lucy meets a simple guy George, eventually falling in love with him. Letter from an Unknown Woman

The year 1900. A rainy Vienna night, successful pianist Stefan Brand returns home to pack his bags and leave the city. This way he wants to avoid the morning duel. Stefan’s servant John hands him an envelope, brought by the postman the day before. The first line, written by a woman’s hand, reads: “By the time you read this letter, I may be dead. I have so much to tell you, but I have so little time...” Cyrano de Bergerac

A brilliant Guards officer and the famous poet Cyrano de Bergerac is in love with his cousin Roxanne, and she doesn’t even suspect it. Unfortunately, Cyrano’s bravery on the battlefield is as strong as his shyness in love. Because of his unreasonably long nose, he’s quite sure that Roxanne will reject his courtship. Therefore, Cyrano writes her love letters and beautiful poems using the name of his comrade Christian. The Shop Around the Corner

The film follows the story of Alfred Kralik, an employee of the “Matuschek and Co” gift shop. Alfred is a handsome young man who’s in love with a girl he never saw, and he doesn’t even know her name. Wuthering Heights

This gothic drama that appeared on the big screen several times tells the story of two generations of Earnshaw and Linton family clans, events that make their paths cross again and again, and the fateful curse of two lovers - Heathcliff and Cathy. Sense and Sensibility

It’s a story about two sisters - sensual Elinor and passionate Marianne, whose happiness and future are overshadowed by the death of the father and the loss of the immense family fortune.