Could Take X-Men Years To Join MCU If Fox/Disney Deal Goes Through

“No, because any of that deal would take a while to get going and years from whenever and if ever it happens. So, certainly it won’t impact the five movies we’ve announced, and it probably wouldn’t impact anything for a handful of years after that. Because really, we’re not thinking about that. We’re thinking of delivering on what we promised. Any movie, especially for any characters we don’t have the rights to yet until someone tells us we do, would be even further after that.”



Chances are the deal with Disney and Fox won't be done until next year at the earliest, so it's just too premature to speculate about anything. Any site that tells you different is either ignorant as shit or messing with you. Agreements of this size can take years and have a tendency to fall apart long before they ever get done.

