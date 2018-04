Common Joins Mob Drama 'The Kitchen'; Edgar Ramirez Boards 'Jungle Cruise' As Villain; Alicia Vikander Flies To 'The Earthquake Bird'

Common and James Badge Dale are joining Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss in, a crime drama based on the Vertigo Comics series. Set in the 1970s, it follows the wives of Irish mobsters who take over the business when their husbands are imprisoned. The film marks the directorial debut ofwriter Andrea Berloff. Common will play FBI agent Gary Silvers with Dale as Kevin O'Carroll, husband to Haddish's character Ruby. Also in the cast are Domhnall Gleeson, Brian d'Arcy James, Margo Martindale, Bill Camp, with new additions Jeremy Bobb () and Myk Watford ().This must be the day for finding new Disney villains. Hot off Ed Skrein being named the baddie for Maleficent 2 , Disney has now found its heel for. Edgar Ramirez will join Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, and Jack Whitehall in the adventure film based on the popular theme park ride. Johnson plays a boat captain transporting a brother and sister to tree said to possess healing powers, only to run into problems from wild animals and competing expeditions. Ramirez will play a villain with a conquistador background. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra,begins shooting next month. [ THR Here's something I missed from last month.star Alicia Vikander,'s Riley Keough, and's Jack Huston will star in. Netflix's adaptation of the Susanna Jones novel has Wash Westmoreland () writing and directing. The Tokyo-set noir thriller centers on an a female expat accused of murder when her best friend goes missing in the wake of a tumultuous love triangle with a handsome photographer. [ Deadline