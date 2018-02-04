'Cargo' Trailer: The Zombie Apocalypse Comes For Martin Freeman

Martin Freeman has battle orcs, giant dragons, aliens, and angry Wakandans, but he's returning to fight an older foe. Notably, Freeman had a small part in Edgar Wright's, but now he gets the undead all to himself in the survival drama,, which is about to premiere at Tribeca before hitting Netflix.The film is based on Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke's devastating short film, expanded to a feature-length narrative with both acting as co-directors. The story takes place in a place not unlike, where the zombies roam free. The difference is you have 48 hours before turning once you've been bitten, so when Freeman's character gets infected he has a couple of days to find someone to care for his infant daughter.Oooh boy this looks good and power packed with tough emotions. Hopefully this will be one of the handful of decent movies Netflix puts out during the year.hits Netflix on May 18th.