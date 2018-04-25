4/25/2018
'Captain Marvel': Jude Law's Mar-Vell Might Not Resemble The Comics Version
Casting Jude Law to play Mar-Vell in Captain Marvel was a huge coup, but if you thought that meant he'd be flying around in super-tights alongside Brie Larson you may have to think again. As we've seen in the past, Marvel has no problem changing characters so they are vastly different from their comic book counterparts, and it sounds like the same is happening for Mar-Vell, who remains one of the most iconic superheroes in Marvel Comics history.
Speaking with Uproxx, Kevin Feige revealed that only some aspects of Mar-Vell's character will be used so that the focus can stay on Brie Larson as Carol Danvers...
"I knew some about him, but it was definitely Carol Danvers who was most interesting to us and why we choose her. But as that character connects to the origin of Carol Danvers’ Captain Marvel? We’re pulling from some of that for inspiration."
Disappointing, but it's easy to understand why. Carol Danvers is a much simpler character to explain to audiences and is more recognizable. Mar-Vell has been dead for decades, meeting his fate in the classic The Death of Captain Marvel comic. Like Feige, most people probably know little or nothing about him.
That chatterbox Feige also talked about the reason for so many past characters making their return. We already know the story is set in the 1990s, but that doesn't explain why younger versions of Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury (pre eyepatch), Djimon Hounsou's Korath, Lee Pace's Ronan the Accuser and Clark Gregg's Agent Coulson are all coming back. He tells io9...
"It was the backstory of those characters crossing over into Kree mythology, and Kree lore, that just made it made it work. And I always think it’s fun to see, most obviously with Fury in Captain Marvel, but also to a certain extent you’ll see with Ronan and Korath, characters the way they were before they became the icons that you have seen in other films. And it’s just fun to see people in different environments."
The Kree are an alien race that Ronan and both Captain Marvels belong to. They are natural enemies to the shapeshifting Skrulls, who we know will be chief antagonists in the Captain Marvel movie. So it sounds like we'll get to see how Nick Fury loses an eye, how Ronan decided to join forces with Thanos, and maybe a Kree-Skrull War tease?