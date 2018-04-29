4/29/2018
Box Office: What Superhero Fatigue? 'Avengers: Infinity War' Assembles Biggest Debut Ever
1. Avengers: Infinity War (review)- $250M
Sorry, James Cameron. Your wish for "Avengers fatigue" has gone un-fucking-answered. Avengers: Infinity War absolutely shredded the box office record for a debut film, opening with $250M, just ahead of Star Wars: The Force Awakens' $247M. That's after an incredible $105M on Friday, boosted by $39M of Thursday night previews. Saturday's $82M is the biggest ever for that day, even if you wanted to be a stickler and adjust for inflation. While those numbers are mind-blowing enough, worldwide the film has amassed an incredible $630M worldwide. Marvel chose to drop the film day and date around the globe, which they have never done before. I think the $1.5B haul of The Avengers is within striking distance, don't you? So what does this mean? Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in July, a film that takes place pre-Infinity War, which will likely still be in theaters at the time. Marvel will play up their connection, however loose it may be, and I expect we'll see Paul Rudd's sequel out-perform its predecessor.
2. A Quiet Place- $10.6M/$148.1M
3. I Feel Pretty- $8.1M/$29.5M
4. Rampage- $7.1M/$77.9M
5. Black Panther- $4.3M/$688M
Incredible that after 11 weeks Black Panther suffered only an 11% drop even with Avengers: Infinity War taking up so much multiplex space. Its $4.3M is undoubtedly made up of those who took in double-features of the two films, which a number of theater chains were offering on Thursday and Friday night. The film now sits at $1.3B worldwide.
6. Super Troopers 2- $3.6M/$22M
7. Truth or Dare- $3.2M/$35.3M
8. Blockers- $2.9M/$53.2M
9. Ready Player One- $2.4M/$130.6M
10. Traffik- $1.6M/$6.7M