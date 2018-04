1. review )- $250MSorry, James Cameron. Your wish for "Avengers fatigue" has gone un-fucking-answered.absolutely shredded the box office record for a debut film, opening with $250M, just ahead of' $247M. That's after an incredible $105M on Friday, boosted by $39M of Thursday night previews. Saturday's $82M is the biggest ever for that day, even if you wanted to be a stickler and adjust for inflation. While those numbers are mind-blowing enough, worldwide the film has amassed an incredible $630M worldwide. Marvel chose to drop the film day and date around the globe, which they have never done before. I think the $1.5B haul ofis within striking distance, don't you? So what does this mean?opens in July, a film that takes place pre-, which will likely still be in theaters at the time. Marvel will play up their connection, however loose it may be, and I expect we'll see Paul Rudd's sequel out-perform its predecessor.2.- $10.6M/$148.1M3.- $8.1M/$29.5M4.- $7.1M/$77.9M5.- $4.3M/$688MIncredible that after 11 weekssuffered only an 11% drop even withtaking up so much multiplex space. Its $4.3M is undoubtedly made up of those who took in double-features of the two films, which a number of theater chains were offering on Thursday and Friday night. The film now sits at $1.3B worldwide.6.- $3.6M/$22M7.- $3.2M/$35.3M8.- $2.9M/$53.2M9.- $2.4M/$130.6M10.- $1.6M/$6.7M