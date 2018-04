Box Office: 'A Quiet Place' Returns To #1, 'I Feel Pretty' And 'Super Troopers 2' Defy Expectations

1.- $22M/$132.3MJohn Krasinski'scontinues to make a lot of noise. The original horror dropped a scant 33% in its third week, which is just remarkable, and now has $132M domestic and $207M worldwide. We're looking at one of the most successful movies of the year and when 2018 wraps up I think we'll still be saying that.2.- $21M/$66.6MDwayne Johnson's box office muscle was enough to power Rampage to a strong $21M in its second weekend and a 41% drop, suggesting audiences are rushing to see this one based on good word of mouth. To be honest, they also probably want to see it now because next week isand that's all that really matters.sits at $283M worldwide with $66M of that stateside.3. review )- $16.2MAmy Schumer and STX should be pretty happy with the $16M debut of, her comedy that has been getting hammered from all sides. Actually, it's been the target of criticism based on trailers more than anything else, which could have had a negative impact on its opening weekend. So it's a credit to Schumer as a leading lady to get such a strong start, and I suspect it may do well next week as counter-programming to. I had my problems with the film overall but feel its heart is in the right place and Schumer is great as always.4. review )- $14.7MWhoa! I had no idea so many people were this pumped for! The Broken Lizard sequel to 2002's dumb cop comedy earned a huge $14.7M at just over 2000 theaters. That's a massive $7K per site average, the best of any film in the top 10. I've never been a big fan of the Broken Lizard comedy troupe (was it for me, and I kinda like that one) but I know they have a loyal fanbase who have been hoping for this one. They turned out in droves and apparently trekked out of the way to see it, as well they should. It was largely due to the support of fans that this movie became a reality, and it has paid off.5.- $7.9M/$30.3MBlumhouse won't shed a tear over the $38M worldwide haul for. The film only cost $3M and it's lucky to be doing so darn well with rivaltearing up the box office.6.- $7.5M/$126.1M7.- $6.9M/$48.2M8.- $4.6M/$681M9.- $3.8MLionsgate's "black" division releasedinto theaters. The small-budgeted thriller stars Paula Patton and Omar Epps as a vacationing couple terrorized by a gang of bikers who are part of a sex trafficking ring. They didn't screen it for us so I assume it's terrible, but can't say definitively.10.- $3.4M/$24.3M