4/25/2018
'Blade Runner 2049' Breakout Ana De Armas Joins Danny Boyle's Musical Rom-Com
It's looking increasingly likely that Danny Boyle's untitled musical rom-com will take precedent over the upcoming James Bond film, and every new casting move is a reminder where his priorities are. The latest addition to the cast is Blade Runner 2 breakout Ana de Armas, joining a cast that includes Lily James, Himesh Patel, Kate McKinnon, and Ed Sheeran who is reportedly still in talks.
What de Armas' role will be is unclear but then the plot is still something of a mystery. It was previously reported the story would center on a man who wakes up to discover he's the only one who can remember The Beatles' music. Sheeran would write original songs for the film if he signs on. Richard Curtis wrote the screenplay.
Boyle's film is slated to open next year on September 13th. De Armas will be seen next in the British thriller Three Seconds alongside Clive Owen, Rosamund Pike, and Joel Kinnaman. [Deadline]