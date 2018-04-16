'Avengers: Infinity War': The Voices Of Thanos' Black Order Revealed





The Leftovers and Gone Girl's Carrie Coon will voice Proxima Midnight. They also confirm that legendary motion capture actor Terry Notary (War for the Planet of the Apes) will suit up and voice the bruising Cull Obsidian, while Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Fargo) will do the same as Ebony Maw. The Russos tell Radio Times thatand's Carrie Coon will voice Proxima Midnight. They also confirm that legendary motion capture actor Terry Notary () will suit up and voice the bruising Cull Obsidian, while Tom Vaughan-Lawlor () will do the same as Ebony Maw.





There still remains the role of Proxima Midnight's husband Corvus Glaive, the cruelest and most loyal member of the team. I'm guessing that's where Peter Dinklage, who has been part of the cast since early last year , will fit in. Marvel has been keeping his part secret and this makes the most sense, at least to me.





Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27th.

We have a pretty good idea of the dozens of heroes that will be vying for space in, but one thing Marvel has done a good job of keeping secret is Thanos' "children", the Black Order. Up until now we've only had rumor to go by as to who would be playing the powerful team of villains, but now directors the Russo Brothers have pulled back the veil on one of them, while confirming two more. I have a pretty good guess about the fourth member.