4/18/2018
'Avengers: Infinity War' Rumors: Character's Early Death, Deleted Scenes, And Silver Surfer
We're only days way from Avengers: Infinity War now, so don't be surprised if you see me cut back on posting any rumors, clips, whatever real soon. But not yet, and this rumor from Screen Geek is too big to overlook because it involves a major character's death.
According to the site, a "reliable source" says an important MCU character will meet their demise right at the beginning of the film. I guess this is on top of other deaths we're expecting to see in this game-changing blockbuster...
"The beginning of Avengers: Infinity War features the death of a major Marvel character. Some fans will be expecting it, while others will be blindsided. It sets the tone for the rest of the movie – as well as the future of the MCU. It’s good that the Russo Brothers are telling fans to be emotionally prepared for the film – because they’ll definitely need to be. Whether you’re expecting it or not, it’s going to be BIG."
Feel free to speculate, but I think there's one obvious candidate. We know Tom Hiddleston's Loki holds one of the Infinity Stones, and he appears in a scene surrounded by Thanos' Black Order, looking very much like someone who wants to get away. The only question I have is whether he goes out like a hero, which he seemed to be on the path towards in Thor: Ragnarok, or like his old scheming self.
Meanwhile, directors the Russo Brothers suggest there could a ton of deleted scenes from the movie's home release. Not surprising given the wealth of characters they have to make room for, there should be a lot left on the cutting room floor. Joe Russo tells DigitalSpy...
“We were very tight with the scripts on ‘Winter Soldier’ and ‘Civil War,’ so there weren’t a lot of extras. This is a very big movie with a lot of characters in it, and we played around with a lot of improvisation, because we had new chemistry that we were defining between characters. It was the first time ever that all these characters were on screen together, so we played around with quite a bit of footage, and I think there will be some good stuff for the DVD.”
Finally, the Russos shot down rumors the Silver Surfer would appear in the film. I'm not sure who came up with that Metacritic whopper alleging the role's casting, but it's been out there, probably because the Surfer plays such a major part in the Infinity Gauntlet comic. The directors tell YahooUK...
“I don’t think we own Silver Surfer, but it’s fan-wish fulfillment and, you know, if this Disney-Fox deal goes through there’s going to be a lot more characters coming into the Marvel universe, so some of those crazy fan theories might come true.”
No, they don't own the Silver Surfer. Despite fans' hopes, the character still belongs to 20th Century Fox until the deal with Disney goes through. The character was last seen in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise Of The Silver Surfer, played by Doug Jones (The Shape of Water) and voiced by Laurence Fishburne, who is now part of the MCU as Bill Foster in Ant-Man And The Wasp.
And I think that's enough Infinity War rumors until it opens on April 27th. Unless there's something huge.