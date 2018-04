'Avengers: Infinity War' Rumors: Character's Early Death, Deleted Scenes, And Silver Surfer

We're only days way fromnow, so don't be surprised if you see me cut back on posting any rumors, clips, whatever real soon. But not yet, and this rumor from Screen Geek is too big to overlook because it involves a major character's death.According to the site, a "reliable source" says an important MCU character will meet their demise right at the beginning of the film. I guess this is on top of other deaths we're expecting to see in this game-changing blockbuster...Feel free to speculate, but I think there's one obvious candidate. We know Tom Hiddleston's Loki holds one of the Infinity Stones, and he appears in a scene surrounded by Thanos' Black Order, looking very much like someone who wants to get away. The only question I have is whether he goes out like a hero, which he seemed to be on the path towards in, or like his old scheming self.Meanwhile, directors the Russo Brothers suggest there could a ton of deleted scenes from the movie's home release. Not surprising given the wealth of characters they have to make room for, there should be a lot left on the cutting room floor. Joe Russo tells DigitalSpy ...Finally, the Russos shot down rumors the Silver Surfer would appear in the film. I'm not sure who came up with that Metacritic whopper alleging the role's casting, but it's been out there, probably because the Surfer plays such a major part in the Infinity Gauntlet comic. The directors tell YahooUK ...No, they don't own the Silver Surfer. Despite fans' hopes, the character still belongs to 20th Century Fox until the deal with Disney goes through. The character was last seen in 2007's, played by Doug Jones () and voiced by Laurence Fishburne, who is now part of the MCU as Bill Foster inAnd I think that's enoughrumors until it opens on April 27th. Unless there's something huge.