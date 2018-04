'Avengers: Infinity War' Is Outselling Marvel's Last 7 Movies Combined

THIS JUST IN: #InfinityWar has sold more than double the amount of tix as #BlackPanther two weeks from release - and not only that, it’s sold more tickets than the last 7 (!!) @MarvelStudios movies combined. The film is going to be massive https://t.co/Z6LDToPXml April 11, 2018

I've been boasting a lot lately thatwould end up with a bigger box office than. My logic was sound;reaches an audience that don't give a crap about the MCU in general, whileappeals to the diehards. The r ecent box office estimates seemed to back me up , too, but it's time for me to do some course correction in light of new data.There's a good chancekicks's ass. Bad. A tweet by Fandango reports that pre-sale tickets forare outpacing the last seven Marvel movies...combined! That list includes a lot of heavy hitters, too, like, and. On top of that it's now bestingby more than double, which is just incredible.The early projections were for the film to do about $200M on opening weekend, just shy of, but those estimates look to be blown out of the water now. We've got a potential world beater on our hands here, one that is likely to surpass's $666M domestic (currently) as Marvel's #1 movie in the U.S. And there's a very good chance it takes downworldwide $1.5B total to be the highest-grossing superhero movie ever.Basically, just get ready for the tidal wave to hit on April 27th.