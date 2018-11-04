'Avengers: Infinity War' Is Outselling Marvel's Last 7 Movies Combined

I've been boasting a lot lately that Black Panther would end up with a bigger box office than Avengers: Infinity War. My logic was sound; Black Panther reaches an audience that don't give a crap about the MCU in general, while Infinity War appeals to the diehards. The recent box office estimates seemed to back me up, too, but it's time for me to do some course correction in light of new data.
There's a good chance Infinity War kicks Black Panther's ass. Bad. A tweet by Fandango reports that pre-sale tickets for Infinity War are outpacing the last seven Marvel movies...combined! That list includes a lot of heavy hitters, too, like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Thor: Ragnarok. On top of that it's now besting Black Panther by more than double, which is just incredible.
The early projections were for the film to do about $200M on opening weekend, just shy of Black Panther, but those estimates look to be blown out of the water now. We've got a potential world beater on our hands here, one that is likely to surpass Black Panther's $666M domestic (currently) as Marvel's #1 movie in the U.S. And there's a very good chance it takes down The Avengers' worldwide $1.5B total to be the highest-grossing superhero movie ever.
Basically, just get ready for the tidal wave to hit on April 27th.
THIS JUST IN: #InfinityWar has sold more than double the amount of tix as #BlackPanther two weeks from release - and not only that, it’s sold more tickets than the last 7 (!!) @MarvelStudios movies combined. The film is going to be massive https://t.co/Z6LDToPXml— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 11, 2018