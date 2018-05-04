4/05/2018
Avengers Assemble (Except Hawkeye) In 22 'Infinity War' Character Posters
So we know that Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye is actually in Avengers: Infinity War, and that he's made choices in the wake of Civil War that necessitate he be hidden from the film's marketing. Okay, great. but come on! Marvel released 22 character posters today and guess who isn't featured on a single one? Yeah, one Mr. Clint Barton.
Otherwise these are pretty sleek images and include the typical favorites like Iron Man, Black Widow, and the bearded nomad version of Captain America, along with newer characters like Shuri, teen Groot, and Okoye. Even Wong has a poster before Hawkeye! That's just a low blow. My guess/hope is they'll release an image of Hawkeye as Ronin a day before the movie hits theaters.
Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27th.