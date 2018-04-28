'Annabelle 3' Coming Next Year, 'It' Co-Writer To Direct









James Wan will continue on as producer, but it's the directorial debut of Gary Dauberman that is the interesting news here. Dauberman wrote both of the previous Annabelle movies, while also co-writing the script for last year's smash horror, It, and the upcoming sequel It: Chapter Two. Whether he can carryover that success behind the camera is what we're all going to find out. He's also writing another Conjuring spinoff, The Nun, which opens this September.





Annabelle 3 has been set for July 3rd 2019.





Thefranchise has now surpassed the franchise it spunoff from. While development on a thirdfilm are still in the earliest stages, Warner Bros. has now confirmedis in the works. The first of the low-budget horrors earned $84M while its sequel/prequel,, earned $102M.