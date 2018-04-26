4/26/2018
Animated Series 'Star Wars Resistance' To Explore Pre-'The Force Awakens' Era
Just as we're starting to get over the end of Star Wars Rebels, Lucasfilm goes ahead and announce a new animated series to take its place. Debuting this fall will be Star Wars Resistance, and it will be spear-headed by Dave Filoni, the genius behind The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.
The series will follow “Kazuda Xiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order.” That's right, it will take place in the time period preceding The Force Awakens and will include “the beloved droid BB-8 alongside ace pilots, colorful new characters and appearances by fan favorites including Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma.” Poe and Phasma will be voiced by their live-action actors Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie, too. Presumably other familiar characters will be treated the same way when possible. Other voices featured will be Christopher Sean, Suzie McGrath, Scott Lawrence, Myrna Velasco, Josh Brener, Donald Faison, Bobby Moynihan, Jim Rash, and Rachel Butera.
You think this will be the series where we learn the fate of Ezra, who vanished during Star Wars Rebels' finale?
Filoni talked about where the inspiration for Star Wars Resistance sprung from...
“The idea for Star Wars Resistance came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots” said Filoni. “My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that’s been a big influence on me. There’s a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we’ve captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time.”
Look for the series to debut on Disney Channel before moving to Disney XD. [Lucasfilm]