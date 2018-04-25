'Angel Face' Trailer: Cannes Drama Stars Marion Cotillard As A Hard-Partying Mother

Marion Cotillard has been keeping a low profile lately, at least here in the States. Her last two films,and her partner Guillaume Canet'swere both French productions that barely crossed over here. But Cannes is around the corner and Cotillard can usually be counted on to be there with a new project, and this year's it's Vanessa Filho's directorial debut, Angel Face, which now has its first trailer.Premiering in the festival's prestigious Un Certain Regard section, Angel Face takes place near the French Riviera where a single mother gives in to her personal demons and abandons her 8-year-old daughter for a man she just met. Based on this footage we could be looking at one of the festival's breakout films, and perhaps the role that will get Cotillard back in the awards discussion. It looks a little bit like Sean Baker's, actually.Here's the synopsis:Cannes kicks off on May 8th. Next up for Cotillard is a voice role in Stephen Gaghan's. We'll put up a subtitled version of the trailer as soon as it becomes available.