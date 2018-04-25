4/25/2018
'Angel Face' Trailer: Cannes Drama Stars Marion Cotillard As A Hard-Partying Mother
Marion Cotillard has been keeping a low profile lately, at least here in the States. Her last two films, Ismael's Ghosts and her partner Guillaume Canet's Rock 'n Roll were both French productions that barely crossed over here. But Cannes is around the corner and Cotillard can usually be counted on to be there with a new project, and this year's it's Vanessa Filho's directorial debut, Angel Face, which now has its first trailer.
Premiering in the festival's prestigious Un Certain Regard section, Angel Face takes place near the French Riviera where a single mother gives in to her personal demons and abandons her 8-year-old daughter for a man she just met. Based on this footage we could be looking at one of the festival's breakout films, and perhaps the role that will get Cotillard back in the awards discussion. It looks a little bit like Sean Baker's The Florida Project, actually.
Here's the synopsis: The film stars Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard (La Vie en Rose) as Marlene, a single mother who lives with her 8-year-old daughter, Elli, in a small town near the French Riviera. One day, Marlene suddenly chooses to abandon her daughter for a man she has just met during yet another night of excess. Elli must confront her mother’s demons to get her back.
Cannes kicks off on May 8th. Next up for Cotillard is a voice role in Stephen Gaghan's The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle. We'll put up a subtitled version of the trailer as soon as it becomes available.