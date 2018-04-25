4/25/2018
Amy Adams To Lead Joe Wright's 'The Woman In The Window' Adaptation
After helping lead Gary Oldman to his first Best Actor Academy Award win for Darkest Hour, Joe Wright is moving in a different direction with an adaptation of A.J. Finn's bestselling book, The Woman in the Window. And he'll look to take Amy Adams to an Oscar victory just as he did for Oldman.
Adams has agreed to star in the film which has a script by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright/actor Tracy Letts. The Hitchcockian plot centers on New York City recluse Dr. Anna Fox, who drinks her days and nights away watching classic movies and paying too much attention to her neighbors. When a seemingly idyllic couple moves into the house across from her, she spies them closely until she witnesses something shocking that changes her life.
Next up for Adams is another thriller adaptation, HBO's Sharp Objects based on the book by Gillian Flynn. [Deadline]