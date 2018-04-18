4/18/2018
Alison Brie Is A Maniac In 'GLOW' Season 2 Announcement Trailer
Fresh off Netflix releasing the first images from Cary Fukunaga's Maniac TV series, the streaming network is gracing fans with a "Maniac" of a different sort. They've just announced the premiere date for the second season of GLOW, and they've done it with an '80s-inspired music video to the sound of Michael Sembello's 1983 hit song.
That track became so iconic because of its use in the film Flashdance, which is also about a woman doing whatever it takes to achieve her dreams. The video finds Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and the rest of the cast singing and dancing to the song until Marc Maron swoops in and breaks the whole thing up. I can't get over the sight of Kia "Awesome Kong" Stevens, once one of the most feared grapplers of the squared circle, gyrating like a spandex fool. It's hilarious and she's great on this show.
Here's the synopsis for season 2: Season 2 follows the women of GLOW as they become local celebrities, confronting the good, the bad, and the ugly realities of their newfound fame. As Ruth (Alison Brie) and Debbie (Betty Gilpin) settle into the day-to-day of making a season of TV together, they confront lingering issues at the heart of their friendship. Sam (Marc Maron) is still Sam, but now he has a teenage daughter living with him and twenty episodes to churn out. The wrestling is harder, the stakes are higher, and the hair is even bigger.
Netflix will debut the second season of GLOW on June 29th!