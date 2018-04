Alison Brie Is A Maniac In 'GLOW' Season 2 Announcement Trailer

Fresh off Netflix releasing the first images from Cary Fukunaga's Maniac TV series , the streaming network is gracing fans with a "Maniac" of a different sort. They've just announced the premiere date for the second season of, and they've done it with an '80s-inspired music video to the sound of Michael Sembello's 1983 hit song.That track became so iconic because of its use in the film Flashdance, which is also about a woman doing whatever it takes to achieve her dreams. The video finds Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and the rest of the cast singing and dancing to the song until Marc Maron swoops in and breaks the whole thing up. I can't get over the sight of Kia "Awesome Kong" Stevens, once one of the most feared grapplers of the squared circle, gyrating like a spandex fool. It's hilarious and she's great on this show.Here's the synopsis for season 2:Netflix will debut the second season ofon June 29th!