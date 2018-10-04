4/10/2018
'A Quiet Place' Writers Already Have Ideas For A Sequel
John Krasinski's A Quiet Place is one of the best reviewed movies of the year, and its $50M opening weekend the second best for an original horror movie ever. That kind of success, especially for a low budget horror, already has people speculating on a sequel. While nothing has been approved yet, writers Bryan Woods and Scott Beck have some ideas if they decide to continue on.
It’s such a fun world,” Woods said to Fandango. “There are so many things you could do.”
That could be just about anything, like following the same family from the first movie or looking at the post-apocalyptic crisis from a different family's perspective. The good thing about the film's conclusion is that it leaves plenty of room for a sequel to go in a variety of directions.
Beck adds, “There are so many discarded set pieces, too, just hiding out on Word documents on our computer. So, yeah, there are certainly so many stories you could tell. It’s just really, at the end of the day, who are the characters in this and what does this situation mean to that dynamic?”
Start counting down the days until A Quiet Place 2 gets the green light, because it's definitely happening. The biggest question is whether Krasinski, who really found his footing as a director, will come back for another?