'A Quiet Place' Trailer: Final Look At John Krasinski's Acclaimed Horror

John Krasinski's near-silent horroropens later this week, but there's still for one more trailer. Why offer audiences another look this close to its debut? Because the reviews from critics have been universally glowing, and Paramount Pictures wants everyone to know it. As well they should.There's more dialogue in this trailer than we've heard in any of the previous ones, and yet it's still kept at a bare minimum. Krasinski both directs and stars in the film alongside his wife Emily Blunt and rising stars Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds, as a family who must stay completely silent to avoid disturbing a creature that is terrorizing them. All of this takes place in the wake of a global catastrophe. Whether the creature, which we get a quick glimpse of here, is cause of the disaster we'll have to wait and see.opens April 6th!