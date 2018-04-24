'211' Trailer: Nicolas Cage Is In The Middle Of A Deadly Standoff

If Nicolas Cage really does only have three years of acting left, let's hope he spends them in movies that look better than. I know, you haven't heard of it, either. It seems to have sprung fully-formed from the ether where all previously unknown but completed Cage movies spring from.Directed by York Shackleton () and based on a true story, Cage plays old school cop Mike Chandler escorting a civilian on a ride along, only to be caught in the middle of a deadly bank heist. They soon find themselves outnumbered and outgunned in one of the longest and bloodiest standoffs in police history.It's possible there's more to this film than meets the eye, or at least is one of those "so awful it's fun" movies that Cage specializes in. If not then it's another disappointing blemish just as Cage seemed to be turning things around.Also starring Cory Hardrict, Ori Pfeffer, Weston Cage, and Michael Rainey Jr.,hits theaters and VOD on June 8th.