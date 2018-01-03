3/01/2018
'Wonder Woman 2' Eyes Kristen Wiig For Villain Role
A few days ago fairly obvious rumors surfaced that Wonder Woman 2 would feature the villain known as Cheetah. This was unsurprising since Cheetah is arguably Wonder Woman's most well-known foes, and has been seen in cartoons, comics, and video games for decades. Part of that story was Warner Bros.' hope to snag a big star for the role, first approaching Emma Stone who turned it down. Well now they may have found their gal, as Kristen Wiig is reportedly in talks to join star Gal Gadot.
Wiig would be playing Barbara Ann Minerva aka Cheetah, who in the past was best recognized by her campy cheetah costume. In more recent versions she's more of a cat/human hybrid. Her origin has undergone some changes, but she was originally a neurotic British archaeologist who discovers a lost tribe in Africa and becomes the avatar of the cheetah god, nursing an unhealthy obsession with Wonder Woman and the Amazons.
I can see Wiig having great fun with a role like this, but can anybody see her getting into a fight with a badass like Gadot? Here's hoping she has some henchmen, or henchwomen, to do her dirty work.
Patty Jenkins is returning to direct and Chris Pine is expected back, as well, despite the film being set during the 1980s Cold War. Wonder Woman 2 opens November 1st 2019.