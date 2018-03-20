'Wildling' Trailer: Bel Powley Discovers Her True Nature





Marking the directorial debut of Fritz Böhm, the film stars Powley as a girl who discovers that she may or may not be a werewolf. Maybe it's just raging teen hormones? The film co-stars Liv Tyler, Mike Faist, and Brad Dourif. Here's the full synopsis:





A teenage girl’s coming of age comes with a terrifying twist in this spellbinding take on the werewolf legend. Since birth, Anna has been raised in isolation by a man she knows only as Daddy who has done everything possible to conceal the truth about the girl’s origins from her. But when the teenage Anna is suddenly thrust into the real world under the protection of no-nonsense police officer Ellen, it soon becomes clear that the young woman is far from ordinary. Unable to adjust to a normal life, Anna finds herself drawn instead to the wild freedom of the forest while struggling to resist the growing bloodlust that has awakened inside her. This moodily atmospheric thriller combines supernatural scares with a myth-like tale of self-discovery.





Wildling hits theaters and VOD on April 13th.





